Esteghlal reaches agreement with Alexander Nouri [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club from Iran has reportedly moved an inch closer to signing a contract with Iranian-German coach Alexander Nouri.

Esteghlal tried to bring Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni back to the team but it didn’t happen.

Esteghlal general manager Ahmad Saadatmand has announced that they have reached an agreement with Nouri and the club’s board of directors should finalize the deal.

Nouri, 41, started his coaching career in 2014 at the VfB Oldenburg and has also coached Werder Bremen, FC Ingolstadt and Hertha BSC.

Esteghlal was headed by Majid Namjoo Motlagh in the 2020 AFC Champions League after Farhad Majidi stepped down from his role in early September.