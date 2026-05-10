Iran handed favourable draw in AFC Asian Cup 2027

Wanaen.com – RIYADH, The draw ceremony for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup was held on Saturday night in the Al-Turaif district of Diriyah, Riyadh, with Iran placed in Group C alongside China, Kyrgyzstan, and Syria.

Considered a balanced and relatively favorable group for Team Melli, Iran will begin its campaign against China on January 9, followed by matches against Kyrgyzstan on January 13 and Syria on January 18.

The full group-stage draw is as follows:

Iran was represented at the ceremony by head coach Amir Ghalenoei and federation official Mehdi Kharati. Ghalenoei appeared pleased with the outcome of the draw, smiling after Iran’s placement in Group C was confirmed.

The tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027, across the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar. Several major stadiums, including King Fahd Stadium, Kingdom Arena, King Abdullah Sports City, and Aramco Stadium, will host the matches.

The draw was conducted by several prominent Asian football figures, including former Japan star Hidetoshi Nakata, Saudi Arabia captain Salem Al-Dawsari, and Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami.

During the ceremony, organizers also unveiled the tournament’s official slogan: “Ahlan Asia” (“Welcome, Asia”).