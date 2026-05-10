Iran seeks security, visa pledges for World Cup squad

The Canberra Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s football federation has outlined a series of conditions for the country’s participation in the 2026 World Cup, including visa guarantees for all players and staff and assurances of respect for the Islamic Republic and its national symbols.

Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s football federation, said the country had presented a series of conditions to FIFA regarding the participation of the Iranian national team at the tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“We have informed FIFA that, if our team goes to the World Cup, they must accept our 10 conditions,” Taj said in an interview with Iranian state television on Saturday.

Among the demands, Taj said Iran wanted guarantees visas would be issued to all players and members of the coaching staff. This would include those who completed military service with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States and Canada classify as a terrorist organisation.

He also requested assurances that Iranian delegation members holding valid visas would not face questioning by immigration authorities upon arrival in the United States, referring to his own recent experience in Canada, where he said he was questioned and ultimately forced to return to Iran without attending a FIFA Congress.

The Iranian federation also called for guarantees that Iran’s national anthem would be respected, that only the country’s official flag would be permitted inside stadiums, and that questions during press conferences would be limited strictly to football-related matters.

Iran further demanded enhanced security measures at airports, hotels and along transportation routes to stadiums because of concerns over possible protests by Iranian dissidents living in the United States.

According to Taj, around 400,000 Iranians live in the US, many of whom oppose the Islamic Republic.

FIFA has maintained Iran’s participation in the tournament remains on schedule, although entry for team delegations and associated personnel remains subject to the immigration policies of the host countries.

Relations between Iran and the United States remain highly tense after the US and Israel began attacking Iran eight weeks ago.

Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iranian players would be allowed to enter the country for the tournament, but that technical staff linked to the country’s federation could face restrictions due to alleged ties to the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran qualified for the 2026 World Cup after finishing first in Group A during the third round of Asian Football Confederation qualifying and has been drawn into Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.