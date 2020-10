(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team midfielder Ali Karimi has been linked with a move to Trabzonspor.

The player’s agent said that other Turkish teams Galatasaray and Basaksehir are also interested in signing the 26-year-old player, hurriyet.com.tr reported.

Karimi joined Esteghlal from Sepahan in 2018 and scored eight goals in 52 matches for the Iranian team.

Karimi is a free-agent player at the moment.

Esteghlal is also interested in renewing terms with the international midfielder.