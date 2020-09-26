Persepolis have tough match against Al-Sadd: Bashar Resan

1 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Persepolis iconic midfielder Bashar Resan says that they will have a difficult match against Al-Sadd of Qatar.

The Iranian team powered past Sharjah 4-0 in Group C of the AFC Champions league and will meet Al-Sadd of Qatar on Sunday in the competition’s quarter-finals.

“We dominated the match right from the beginning and we sealed the win in the first half,” said the Iraqi midfielder.

“In the second half, we held back a bit as we were confident of having secured our place in the next round.”

Resan paid tribute to the technical staff of Persepolis, who had studied the strengths of a Sharjah side buoyant after its 6-0 win against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun FC on Matchday Five.

“Our technical staff studied Sharjah very well and we knew that they have three, four players who have great individual skills. We were strong defensively as a team and we took advantage of the chances to secure victory,” said Resan.

Resan said Persepolis is unfazed about having to face Xavi’s Al-Sadd on Sunday.

“We finished the group on top and now we will play against Al-Sadd in a tough match,” he said. “However, our ambition is to go as far as the final match of the competition.”