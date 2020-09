(No Ratings Yet)

2 views

Transfermarkt – VELIKA GORICA, Croatian first division side HNK Gorica have announced the signing of Younes Delfi.

The 19-year-old Iranian is on loan from RSC Charleroi until June 2021.

Gorica also has a purchase option, on the basis of which Delfi could sign a contract until 2025.

The winger caused a sensation at the 2017 U17 World Cup and scored two goals and presented one goal in the 4-0 win against Germany.

In Belgium, however, injuries prevented him from making an impact.