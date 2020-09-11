ACL 2020 ‘Ones to Watch’: Mehdi Ghaedi

1 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, With the resumption of the 2020 AFC Champions League drawing ever closer, the-afc.com profiled seven players who could shape their clubs’ fortunes in Qatar this month.

Mehdi Ghaedi

Widely considered as one of the most exciting young talents in the country, Ghaedi has risen in profile every year since joining Esteghlal from Iranjavan Bushehr as an 18-year-old, having previously been part of the Iran side that played in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Despite his tender years, Esteghlal FC’s number 10 has been a prominent figure in the side that came second in both the Iran Pro League and Hazfi Cup in 2019-20.

Ghaedi led the league’s assist charts with eight, as well as contributed the highest number of match winning goals for his club during the league season with four. He also chipped in with a brace in the 2020 AFC Champions League play-offs as Esteghlal brushed aside Al Rayyan 5-0 to reach the group stage.