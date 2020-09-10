Skocic has good ideas for Team Melli: Alireza Beiranvand

1 views

Al Bawaba – ANTWERP, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is optimistic about the future of Team Melli under the leadership of Croatian coach Dragan Skocic.

“Following the talks that I have had with Skocic, I am sure that he has good ideas for Team Melli and good things will certainly happen for the team in the future,” he said in an interview with the Iranian Football Federation magazine.

“Skocic wants to help the National Football Team and create a great team so that people feel proud about it, like the team under Queiroz,” added the goalkeeper of Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp.

“Iran will certainly qualify for the 2022 World Cup and Qatar should await us,” noted Beiranvand.

Team Melli players and staff were seeking to hold friendly matches this month but due to the coronavirus pandemic the FIFA days have been called off and this has made the conditions difficult for the team, he added.

Photo: Beiranvand blocking Cristiano Ronaldo penalty during the 2018 World Cup group stage match against Portugal​​​​​​

Iran is third in Group C, five points behind Iraq, and must have to win their four matches to qualify for the 2022 World Cup qualification next stage.

The qualification stage, which was due to be held this October and November, has been postponed for one year and will be held in 2021.