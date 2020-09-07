Namjoo Motlagh appointed interim Esteghlal boss

1 views

AFC – TEHRAN, Esteghlal will be coached by Majid Namjoo Motlagh when the 2020 AFC Champions League resumes next week, with the former IR Iran international confirmed as the team’s interim boss.

Namjoo Motlagh, who won the Asian Club Championship with Esteghlal as a player 1991, replaces Farhad Majidi, who resigned following the club’s Hazfi Cup Final defeat to Tractor last week.

Majidi had been in the role since January, leading the Tehran club to a second placed finish in the Iran Pro League.

The move comes just a week prior to Esteghlal’s return to the continental stage. The club is one of four Islamic Republic of Iran teams who will feature in the AFC Champions League’s West Zone restart in Qatar.

According to reports, Namjoo Motlagh will guide Esteghlal through the Asian competition, with a long-term replacement for Majidi to be appointed prior to the new domestic season.

Esteghlal took one point from the two Group A matches they completed in February, with the first of their four remaining fixtures coming against UAE’s Al Wahda next Monday.

Namjoo Motlagh has been present throughout the campaign as an assistant. The 53-year-old collected 44 international caps in a playing career which included spells with both Esteghlal and Persepolis as well as a number of other Iranian clubs.