AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Asian Cup has always captivated audiences with its moments of sheer genius, brilliant celebrations, and – above all – stunning goals.

As we build up towards the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the-AFC.com continues the AFC Asian Cup Greatest Goals Bracket Challenge with the quarter-finals.

Next on the cards is a mouthwatering clash between Lebanon’s Abbas Chahrour and the legendary Ali Daei of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Abbas Chahrour (LBN) vs Ali Daei (IRN)

Abbas Chahrour (LBN)

2000 AFC Asian Cup

Lebanon v Iraq (15.10.2000)

Abbas Chahrour became the first Lebanese player to score in an AFC Asian Cup Finals’ match when they faced Iraq at the Sports CIty Stadium in Beirut.

Lebanon were trailing 2-0 but Chahrour pulled his team back into the tie by smashing home a delightful shot from 25 yards out past goalkeeper Hashim Khamis.

Ali Daei (IRN)

1996 AFC Asian Cup

Korea Republic v Islamic Republic of Iran (16.12.1996)

With the quarter-final against Korea Republic tied at 2-2, Islamic Republic of Iran legend Ali Daei turned the game on its head when he went on to hit four goals in the second half for a 6-2 victory, with his second one of the greatest goals in the history of the AFC Asian Cup, as he perfectly controlled a 30-yard cross with the inside of his right boot, before shifting his body to hammer a half-volley into the top right-hand corner from just outside the box.

Vote here: https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-asian-cup/news/bracket-challenge-quarter-finals-abbas-ali