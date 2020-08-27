Brighton offers Alireza Jahanbakhsh to AZ Alkmaar

0 views

Tasnim – ALKMAAR, AZ Alkmaar director Max Huiberts has confirmed that he has held talks with Brighton & Hove Albion for Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Although communication between the clubs has been initiated, a transfer is not an option at the moment.

Jahanbakhsh appears to be on his way out of Brighton this summer and has been linked with a return to AZ, as well as a move to Ajax.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Huiberts revealed that Brighton had offered the winger to AZ, “I’ve been in contact with Brighton.”

“In fact, the initiative came more from them. They asked if it would be an option for us. His perspective has diminished a lot. We talked about it a while ago, but at the moment it is not an option.”