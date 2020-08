(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SHENZHEN, Iranian international defender Morteza Pouraliganji has reportedly joined Chinese football club Shenzhen FC.

Pouraliganji had joined Al-Arabi of Qatar on a three-year contract last season.

The 28-year-old defender has been loaned to the Chinese club for an undisclosed fee.

Pouraliganji has previously played in Chinese for Tianjin Teda in 2015.

He also represented Iran at the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.