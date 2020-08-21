IPL: Foolad claims last ACL spot, Sepahan misses out [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AHVAZ, Foolad football team wrapped up the Iran Professional League (IPL) season with a 1-0 win over Tractor and booked a place in the next season’s AFC Champions League.

On Thursday, Foolad edged visiting team Tractor 1-0 thanks to Aref Aghasi’s first half goal.

Foolad qualified for the ACL Play-off after finishing in third place.

In Tehran, IPL champion Persepolis defeated Saipa 3-0 courtesy of goals from Vahid Amiri, Christian Osaguona and Ali Alipour.

Esteghlal defeated already-relegated Shahin 4-1 and became runner-up. Vouria Ghafouri, Cheick Diabate (two goals) and Mehdi Ghaedi scored for Esteghlal and Milad Saremi scored Shahin’s only goal.

Pars Jonoubi needed to beat Naft Majed Soleyman to remain in IPL but joined Shahin after suffering a 1-0 loss in Masjed Soleyman.

Sepahan was held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan and came in fifth place.

Gol Gohar defeated Zob Ahan 3-2 in Isfahan, Shahr Khodro and Nassaji played out a goalless draw and Machine Sazi beat Sanat Naft 1-0.