Cheick Diabate wins IPL Top Scorer award

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team forward Cheick Diabate won the top scorer award of the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Diabate scored two goals against Shahin Bushehr in the final week of the IPL Thursday night, where Esteghlal won the match 4-1 in Bushehr.

Diabate, 32, won the award with 15 goals.

Paykan striker Shahriar Moghanlou finished in second place with 13 goals and Persepolis hitman Ali Pour came third with 12 goals.

The Malian striker helped Esteghlal to win a place at the next year’s AFC Champions League.