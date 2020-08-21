Fenerbahce willing to offload Sayyadmanesh

(No Ratings Yet)

50 views

Tasnim – ISTANBUL, Iranian football player Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is deemed surplus to requirements at Turkish football team Fenerbahce.

Newly-appointed coach Erol Bulut has wanted the club to part company with Sayyadmanesh, Ensonhaber reported.

Zanka and Frey are two other players Bulut is not going to work with.

Sayyadmanesh joined Fenerbahce last year from Esteghlal on a five-year deal but failed to meet expectations.

The 19-year-old forward was a member of Iran football team who qualified for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final in India.

He made his Iran national football team debut on June 6, 2019 against Syria and scored a goal.