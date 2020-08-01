Hajsafi reaches agreement with Aris Thessaloniki [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – THESSALONIKI, Iran international winger Ehsan Hajsafi has reportedly reached an agreement with Greek football team Aris Thessaloniki.

The Tractor midfielder will join Aris in the upcoming season, novasports.gr reported.

Hajsafi is not unfamiliar with playing in Greece football since he has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

He joined Tractor in 2018 and has scored eight goals in 46 matches for the Iranian top-flight football team.

Hajsafi is under contract with Tractor until next summer.