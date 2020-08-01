Sensational strikers Aston Villa could sign this summer [Mehdi Taremi]

2 views

Birmingham Live – BIRMINGHAM, Aston Villa need to bring in one or two goalscorers this summer.

Aston Villa are a team in need – of serious firepower. While head coach Dean Smith worked over the lockdown on balancing Villa’s play-style to opt for a more secure defensive approach after a number of gung-ho months, it pretty much sidelined January signing Mbwana Samatta who seemed to fit into ‘Deanoball V.1’ before Villa reigned themselves in ahead of Project Restart.

What followed was a more reassured Villa, but one somewhat lacking in the total attacking intent via a single central-forward. Goals were found from set-pieces, and from the wing – not from the man up top.

To progress, Villa will need to sign a striker to lead the line – aided by Samatta, Keinan Davis and Wesley. Depending on the status of Davis and Samatta, they need at least one striker. Considering Wesley’s injury, possibly two.

If Villa are to sign two strikers, they will need to spend big and make a play for at least one of those forwards, who might fall slightly outside of the transfer philosophy of Johan Lange, Villa’s new technical director.

They’ll likely need to overspend on the main man – but for Villa fans, that’s all good. Just as long as there’s a forward with reputation and a venomous striker in place by the time the new Premier League season kicks off.

With that in mind, let;s take a look at one of those who could take one of the two potential roles as either the new main man up-front at Villa Park, or the next best thing.

Mehdi Taremi

When Villa were linked to Taremi the easy retort from the fanbase would be ‘who?’

Eighteen goals for an impressive Rio Ave side have put paid to that question though, with Taremi finally delivering in a top European League after years of administrative nightmares destroyed his chances of a Turkish move years ago.

Jumping from Iran to Portugal’s top-tier didn’t clip Taremi’s wings, either, and the powerful and dynamic centre-forward has earned his way onto the transfer rumour mill.

His age (28) and history might dent his value in a crowded transfer market, but whomever makes the effort to land Taremi will find a striker looking to make up for lost-time in a big way.

Making just two assists, Taremi finds himself succeeding as the focal point of a team, but his reputation may land him in the same ground as Samatta, but being lauded as the best number 9 in Portugal is a big claim, and Taremi seems to have all the tools to make a big step up in the near future.