Calderon declines invitation to Persepolis’s title celebration

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis coach, Gabriele Calderon, declined to participate in the Reds’ league title celebration in Tehran, due to the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Persepolis’ directors have decided to invite the former coaches of the team, namely Branko Ivankovic and Gabriele Calderon, in title celebration after the Iranian giants clinched the 2019-20 Iran Professional League (IPL) season for the fourth time in a row with four matches to spare.

Ivankovic, while congratulating Persepolis fans and players, rejected the invitation because of his financial problems with the club’s authorities.

Calderon also saluted the winning team and thanked the club directors for inviting him for the title celebration but declined to travel to Iran.

“I’m very happy because of this fourth championship for Persepolis! And so proud of the invitation for the title celebration, I would really love to share my feelings with the member boards, the fans, and this fantastic group of players in this successful moment,” Calderon posted on his Instagram account.

The Argentine coach refused to travel to Iran and referred to the coronavirus pandemic as an explanation for not coming to the Persepolis title ceremony.

“Unfortunately, the actual global situation caused by the Covid-19 makes it totally impossible traveling and being in crowded spaces so I am forced to decline it and congratulate all of you from the distance. CONGRATULATIONS CHAMPIONS!!!!”

Calderon, 60, parted ways with Persepolis in January after six months in charge due to the club failing to pay his salary.

The Argentinean has declared that he is ready to negotiate with the Persepolis football club over his unpaid salaries.