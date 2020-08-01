AFC: Iran to get two direct spots in ACL 2021

1 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran will have two direct slots in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage and two others in the play-off rounds.

The AFC Club Competitions Ranking is a ranking system launched by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2014. The ranking is based on the results of teams participating in the last four years of the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup, as well as the member associations’ FIFA ranking. The ranking is used for example to decide who play who in the Asian Champions League preliminary rounds.

The two top member associations in both East and West zones of Asia get three direct slots in the group stage of the AFC Champions League plus one slot in the play-off rounds of the competition which will have 40 clubs in 2021, with an increase from the previous 32.

Iran, dropping down one place, stands 6th overall and third in West Zone with 81.724 total points in the latest club competitions ranking issued by AFC. Qatar and Saudi Arabia ranked first and second in West Asia with 97.644 and 88.449, respectively.