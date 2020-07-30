Iran Futsal remain in 6th place in World Futsal Rankings

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking in the latest Futsal World Ranking released on Thursday.

Team Melli is sixth in the world with 1603 points and is still the best Asian team in the ranking.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1810 and 1801 points, respectively.

Argentina remains third with 1694 points.

Russia and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1642 and 1639 points, respectively.

Japan and Thailand are 16th and 17th in the ranking with 1368 and 1325 points, respectively.

Iran national futsal team prepares for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in November, where it has been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.