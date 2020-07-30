Team Melli to begin training camp on Aug. 27th

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team training camp will start on Aug. 27 as part of the preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet Syria and Uzbekistan respectively in friendly matches in early September.

The match against Syria is scheduled for Sept.3 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and will meet Uzbekistan on Sept.7 at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent.

The warm-up matches will be held as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran, who sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain, have four must-win matches ahead in the competition.

Deagan Skocic’s team are scheduled to host Hong Kong on October 8 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in Phnom Penh.

Iran’s last two matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be on Nov. 12 and 17 in Tehran.

The eight group winners of the World Cup qualification’s group stage and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar will run from November 21 to December 18, 2022.