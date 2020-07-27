Jahanbakhsh’s goal among 2019-20 EPL Season Memorable Goals

1 views

Tasnim – BRIGHTON, The 2019-20 Premier League season, which began in August 2019, came to an end after 352 days on July 26.

There were several memorable goals scored throughout this 11-month long season, the longest in history, and Sportstar has picked the top-five of the lot, in no particular order.

An acrobatic goal is always special. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh did exactly that. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea was an in-form team and it was leading 1-0 till the 84th minute of the match.

That was when Brighton won a corner. The cross from the right was received by center-back Lewis Dunk with his head. The ball wasn’t goal bound but out of nowhere Jahanbakhsh jumped high in the air and executed the bicycle kick as a hapless Kepa Arrizabalaga saw the ball reach the back of the net.

Korean forward Son Heung-min’s goal against Burnley was also among the most memorable goals, where the Tottenham player ran from one end of the field to the other with insane pace and scored with a neat finish.