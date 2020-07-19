IPL: Persepolis inches closer to title [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Foolad 1-0 on Saturday to move closer to its fourth successive Iran Professional League (IPL) title.

Siamak Nemati scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute at the Azadi Stadium.

Foolad put Persepolis under pressure to equalize the match but its strikes lacked the cutting edge.

Persepolis is top of the table with 59 points, 15 points above Tractor.

If Tractor and Foolad fail to win their matches on Thursday, Persepolis will claim the title, with five matches to play.