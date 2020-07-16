Pourmousavi reaches agreement with Pars Jonoubi

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Iran U-19 football team head coach Sirous Pourmousavi has reached an agreement with Pars Jonoubi club to take charge of the team.

Pourmousavi, has been without a team since resigning as U-19 coach in early June.

He will replace Hooman Afazeli who left the team to join Machine Sazi.

With six matches remaining, Pars Jonoubi sits 13th in the Iran Professional League (IPL) table, two points above the relegation zone.

Pourmousavia led Iran to win the 2019 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).