(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – BRUGGE, Kaveh Rezaei will reportedly leave Club Brugge at the transfer window.

Rezaei joined Charleori from Club Brugge on loan last season and scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for the team.

In a team photo published by Club Brugge, Rezaei is absent and it means he will leave the club, Voetbalprimeur reported.

Belgian media reported that Antwerp wants to hire the Iranian forward.