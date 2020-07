(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – BUSHEHR, Mehdi Pashazadeh was named the new head coach of Shahin Bushehr football team on Tuesday.

The former Rapid Wien defender will head the Bushehr-based football team for the remainder of the season.

Pashazadeh replaced Mehrdad Karimian, who had been appointed as Shahin interim coach on July 1.

Shahin Bushehr is rooted to the bottom of the Iran Professional league (IPL) table with 17 points.