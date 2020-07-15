Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh announced as coach of Shahr Khodro

1 views

Tehran Times – MASHHAD, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh will lead Shahr Khodro until the end of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

The 47-year-old trainer almost became head coach of Iran’s U19 football team last week but his deal didn’t finalize for unknown reasons.

Bakhtiarizadeh replaced Mojtaba Sarasiaei who stepped down from his role in Mashhad based football club.

With six matches left to play, Shahr Khodro are third in the IPL table and have a chance of qualifying for the next year’s AFC Champions League.

Bakhtiarizadeh has already worked as head coach in Naft Masjed Soleyman and Esteghlal Khuzestan.