Werder Bremen eyes Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – BREMEN, German football club Werder Bremen is reportedly trying to sign Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian international forward, who currently plays for Portuguese football team Rio Ave, has been linked with a move to Werder Bremen, deichstube.de reported.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in 27 games this season. Taremi’s contract only has a year to run.

Numerous clubs in Europe, including St. Etienne from France, are said to be interested in signing the player. Taremi’s market value is estimated to be four million euros at transfermarkt.de.

Some believe it is unlikely that Werder Bremen will sign a center forward like Taremi for the coming season, because Niclas Füllkrug and Davie Selke are two players for this position.