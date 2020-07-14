Beiranvand arrives in Belgium amidst high praise from Wilmots

1 views

Tasnim – ANTWERP, Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand finally traveled to and arrived in Belgium to join Antwerp.

He will have to participate in the club’s medical exam prior to any announcement.

Beiranvand will officially join the Belgian football team if he successfully passes the medical examination.

He had been prevented from traveling to Belgium in mid-June for the measures taken by the European Union (EU) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beiranvand has been a key player for Persepolis in the last three years, helping the Reds win the Iran Professional League three times.

Beiranvands arrival to Royal Antwerp F.C. was welcomed by former Team Melli coach, Marc Wilmots. Wilmots had only prais for his former player.

“Ali is an excellent goalkeeper,” Wilmots told Het Nieuwsblad. “He can play excellent football, although he could not show his potential at the World Cup. Carlos Queiroz’s team was playing very defensive and this style kept Beiranvand on his line. Under coaching of me in Team Melli, he showed that he has very good feet.”



“He can throw the ball very, like Manuel Neuer. He is a charismatic leader and a world-class goalkeeper. Beiranvand is one of the best goalkeepers that I have worked with,” the former Red Devils coach added.