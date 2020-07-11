Tehran derby ranked 33rd in world

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Tehran derby between Iranian teams Esteghlal and Persepolis have been ranked among the 50 major derbies in the world.

Popular football magazine FourFourTwo decided to rank the world’s biggest derbies and see which came out on top.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate has come out on top as the greatest, while the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is second.

Tehran derby sits 33rd in the list.

Derbies are often the highlight of every fan’s season and some teams often define their success of a season based on victory in derbies.