Saman Ghoddos to remain in Amiens [Report]

Tasnim – AMIENS, Iran international winger Saman Ghoddos will remain in French club Amiens.

The Swedish-born Iranian international joined the French Ligue 1 Amiens from Ostersunds FK in August 2018.

Amiens paid €4 million to sign Ghoddos.

French media had reported that he would leave the team but Courrier-picard has reported that the 26-year-old player will remain in the team.

In August 2019, Ghoddos was suspended from all games for four months by FIFA for failing to honor an agreement to join Huesca.