Mahdavikia’s goal vs USA nominated for ‘Asia’s Greatest World Cup Goals’ [VIDEO]

17 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, A goal from Mehdi Mahdavikia in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, has been nominated as the Asia’s Best FIFA World Cup goals.

In a second semi-final featuring 10 more Asian World Cup classics, this week’s selection features some of the continent’s all-time greats, all delivering moments of magic on the game’s biggest stage.

There are fabulous free-kicks, blistering breakaways and scorchers from distance, but which five goals will advance to next week’s final?

In an eagerly anticipated fixture, and with Team Melli already a goal up thanks to Hamid Estili’s first-half header, Mehdi Mahdavikia put the seal on a famous win with a lung-bursting breakaway run and finish.

Finding himself in open space in the 83rd minute, the future Bundesliga star sprinted towards goal before expertly poking the ball into the bottom corner from just inside the penalty area, all but guaranteeing three priceless Iranian points.

Mahdavikia will vie with Faisal Al Dakheel (Kuwait), Hwangbo Kwan (Korea Republic), Fahad Al Ghesheyan (Saudi Arabia), Ahn Jung-hwan (Korea Republic), Brett Holman (Australia), Yasuhito Endo (Japan), Park Ji-sung (Korea Republic), Keisuke Honda (Japan) and Son Heung-min (Korea Republic) to qualify for the final stage.

Iraj Danaeifard’s goal against Scotland in the 1978 FIFA World Cup had been previously nominated as Asia’s Greatest FIFA World Cup goal in the first semi-final.

Vote here: https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/fifa-world-cup/latest/news/asia-s-greatest-fifa-world-cup-goals-semi-final-2