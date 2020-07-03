IPL: Six Foolad players test positive for COVID-19

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Due to the fact that six players of the Foolad Khuzestan team are infected with the coronavirus, based on the health protocols of the Iranian Professional League, the activities of the team should be suspended until the recovery of those infected.

Javad Nekounam, head coach of Foolad, announced on Friday that six players of his side have tested positive for coronavirus.

He claimed that his team were not able to play in this situation because they lack key players in their squad. However, as said by Naekounam, the Football League Organization insists on the presence of the Ahvaz based team in their Sunday match away against Nassaji.

In early June of 2020, in the second phase of the government’s plan to control the outbreak of Covid-19, the guidelines about social distancing and the health requirements of the football matches were also announced.

According to the guidelines, if there are more than five people in a team with positive tests for coronavirus, the activity of the relevant team will be suspended until the patients fully recover and obtain a health certificate.