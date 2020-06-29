IPL: Persepolis victorious over Paykan as Esteghlal slip up [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team earned a 3-1 victory over rock-bottom Paykan Sunday night in Iran Professional League (IPL) behind closed doors.

Ali Alipour opened the scoring for the Reds in the 21st minute at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium with a header.

Mehdi Abdi scored a brace in the 76th and 84th but Shahriar Moghanloo pulled a goal back in the 88th minute from the penalty spot.

In Mashhad, Shahr Khodro defeated Zob Ahan 2-1, Tractor lost to Nassaji 1-0 in Tabriz, Sanat Naft beat Pars Jonoubi 2-0 and Shahin Bushehr drew 2-2 with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Elsewhere, Esteghlal missed two crucial points as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Saipa in Iran Professional League (IPL) Monday night.

Masoud Rigi put the Blues into the lead in the 15th minute but just before the interval Farshid Bagheri scored an own goal.

Esteghlal moved down to fifth place with 37 points, 13 points adrift of leaders Persepolis with eight games remaining.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Gol Gohar 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohammadreza Hosseini and Mohammad Karimi.

Sepahan moved to second place with 40 points.

Foolad also jumped to third place after beating Machine Sazi 2-1 in Ahvaz. Babak Moradi gave the visiting team a lead just four minutes into the match but Farshad Ahmadzadeh levelled the score in the 16th minute.

Brazilian striker Luciano Pereira Mendes scored the winner in the 65th minute.