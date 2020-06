(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – CHARLEROI, Charleroi football club forward Younes Delfi has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

His countryman Ali Gholizadeh has not been infected with the virus.

Charleroi is holding a training camp in Kamen, Germany at the moment but Delfi trains individually at home.

The Iranian player is in self-quarantine to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Senegalese player of Charleroi Mamadou Fall has been also diagnosed with COVID-19.