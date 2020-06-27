IPL: Foolad defeat nine-man Esteghlal [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Foolad football team defeated Esteghlal 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

The match was the first to be played in Iran since the coronavirus pandemic halted the season in March and took place behind closed doors.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi gave the visiting team a lead just 12 minutes into the match in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena but Foolad Malian defender Moussa Coulibaly levelled the score with a header in the 27th minute.

Esteghlal midfielder Ali Karimi was shown a straight red card just before the break for elbowing the Foolad player.

Esteghlal defender Aref Gholami was sent off in the 65th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

With 10 minutes remaining, Mojtaba Najarian scored the winner for the hosts.

Foolad are fifth with 36 points, one place behind Esteghlal on goal difference.

Persepolis lead the table with 47 points.