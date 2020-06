(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Omid Noorafkan penned a three-year contract with Iran’s Sepahan football team on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old midfielder was playing in Sepahan on loan from Charleroi last season.

Sepahan acting president Manouchehr Nikfar had traveled to Belgium to negotiate with Charleroi’s officials over Noorafkan’s transfer.

Noorafkan had joined the Belgian team in 2018 on a three-year contract.

Sepahan currently sits second in the Iran Professional League, 10 points adrift of top.