Jalal Hosseini nominated for ACL’s ‘Best Last-Minute Winner’ [VIDEO]

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Persepolis defender Jalal Hosseini’s winner against UAE’s Al Jazira has been nominated for the 5 Best Last-minute Winners the AFC Champions League.

It’s hard to beat the feeling of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat at the very last, and this week’s ‘5 of the Best’ highlights some of the most dramatic climaxes ever seen in the AFC Champions League.

From elation in Osaka to joy in Jeddah and fantastic finishes in Dubai, Sydney and Tehran, the-afc latest edition shines the spotlight on the magical moments that help make the beautiful game the most watched sport in the world.

Persepolis brought plenty of drama to the 2018 AFC Champions League as the Iranian side’s never-say-die attitude helped them advance all the way to the final.

In the last 16 against the UAE’s Al Jazira, it was a case of ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’.

Having seen their second-half goal cancelled out, the Tehran side was heading for the exit door with 89 minutes gone, only for captain Jalal Hosseini to come up with a finish any striker would be proud of as the center-back volleyed home to send the 80,000 inside Azadi Stadium into raptures.

Hosseini will compete with Koki Yonekura (Gamba Osaka), Hao Junmin (Shandong Luneng), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (Al Ahli Saudi) and Kwon Kyung-won (Al Ahli Dubai) for the award.