Tasnim – LISBON, Iranian futsal player Hossein Tayyebi has been linked with a move to Portuguese team Benfica.

Tayyebi currently plays at Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty.

The Portuguese team is going to find replacement for Bruno Coelho, Chaguinha and Andre Coelho.

Sport Lisboa e Benfica, commonly known as Benfica, is a professional futsal team based in Lisbon, Portugal, that plays in the Liga Portuguesa de Futsal, where it is the current champion.