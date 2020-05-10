90 Mins: 20 players we’d like to see in the Bundesliga [Alireza Beiranvand]

1 views

90 Mins – BERLIN, In Europe and also on the other continents of the world there are a lot of exciting players that could be interesting for the Bundesliga.

It is not just about great talents in small clubs – it is also about players who have been flying under the radar for years.

Germans abroad or simply players who have so far not been able to assert themselves. Here is number 9 out of 20. The Persian gatekeeper, Alireza Beiranvand.

Who still remembers? At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Alireza Beiranvand suddenly became a star thanks to spectacular performances in the Iranian goal; his story of how he turned from a poor boy to a World Cup hero has been told many times.

Accordingly, there were some interested parties from Europe in 2018 and reports of a move to Belgian side Antwerp, but Beiranvand has remained with Persepolis in his home country to this day. At 27, however, he is far from being too old to take a step to Europe.