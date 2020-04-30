Mehdi Mahdavikia reveals his best goal [VIDEO]

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Mahdavikia has revealed what he believes to be the best goal in his career.

Mahdavikia made 111 appearances for Iran national football team and scored 13 goals.



The 2003 Asian Footballer of the Year, has scored memorable goals and has now lifted the lid on which one he feels was the best.



“When asked about my favorite goal, I always remember a goal I scored against the U.S. at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. I think it was the best goal in my career,” Mahdavikia told Asian football podcast.



Asked about his best teammate, Mahdavikia said, “Ali Karimi is the best teammate I’ve ever had.”



He says the Australia match in the 1998 FIFA World Cup qualification is the most difficult match in his career.



“It was my most difficult match because they were the better team and created so many scoring chances. But I thing the God granted the Iranian people a gift after their second goal and we could return to the match. We reached the World Cup after 20 years in Melbourne,” the former Persepolis player said.



The Rocket considers his match against Juventus as the best performance in Hamburger SV’s, where he was the impetus that rallied his team back after being down 3–1 by scoring once, assisting one and winning a penalty for Hamburg that saw them take a 4–3 lead; Juve managed to equalize with an Inzaghi penalty.



“Zidane is the greatest player I’ve seen and I am happy I played against him and Alessandro Del Piero. Zidane was the magician of the match,” Mahdavikia said.