Iran submits bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran has officially submitted its bid for hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, the spokesman of the national federation confirmed on Sunday.

“The Cheetahs are preparing to host the Asian big teams in 2027,” Amir Mahdi Alavi tweeted.

Iran has already hosted the Asian Cup two times in 1968 and 1976.

The Persians have won the Asian Cup three times and always considered as one of the Asian great teams. Iran will have a difficult task to win the bid since the host country should have eight standard stadiums.

Iran had submitted its candidacy to host the 2019 AFC Asian Cup but the UAE won the rights to host the event.

Recently, the AFC had extended the deadline to lodge expression of interest by three months from March 31 to June 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The AFC had hoped to announce the tournament hosts as soon as possible to give them more time to prepare for the quadrennial continental championship, which was expanded to 24 teams for the 2019 edition in the United Arab Emirates,” the AFC said.

The AFC is expected to announce the host country early next year.

India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have already submitted their bids for 2027 AFC Asian Cup.