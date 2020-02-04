Iran football federation needs courage choosing new head coach

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) is clearly in a dilemma about how to choose the new head coach for Team Melli.

The federation needs courage to make the best decision since the Team have difficult job ahead to book a place at the final stage of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Sepahan coach Amir Ghalenoei is a potential candidate to take charge of Team Melli but the Iranian club don’t let him to leave the team since the Yellows are in a tight title race in Iran Professional League.

Furthermore, Sepahan will have to participate in the 2020 AFC Champions League, where the team have been drawn along with Qatari giants Al Sadd, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and Emirati outfit Al Ain.

Ghalenoei had an unsuccessful stint in Iran from 2006 to 2008. Under stewardship of the coach, Iran failed to book a place at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup semis after losing to Korea Republic on penalties.

Once bitten, twice shy; the federation should not make the same mistakes they did several years ago, since Team Melli have a difficult task ahead.

Vahid Hashemian is being considered for the job as well. The ex-Iran striker was Marc Wilmots’s assistant and is well-informed about the team’s condition.

The former Bayern Munich forward has gained B and A coaching licenses when playing in Germany, however, it’s noteworthy that he is an inexperienced coach and needs more support to bring success to Team Melli.

Iran will have four must-win matches in late March and early June.

Team Melli will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

The Persians will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.

Iran, who are going to continue their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sit five points behind leaders Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.