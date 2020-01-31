Persepolis football club launch official mobile app

1 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis have launched FC PERSEPOLIS, the club’s official mobile app at a ceremony organized by the club and their new business partner.

At the ceremony held in Tehran, Mohammadhassan Ansarifard, General Manager of Persepolis, firstly talked about the serious financial challenges that the club face, and then announced Persepolis partnership with knowledge-based company, Atieh Dade Pardaz.

Head coach of Persepolis football team, Yahya Golmohammadi, technical manager Afshin Peirovani and all members of the Board of Directors of the club, as well as media representatives, attended the ceremony.

The new application is designed to provide the Reds’ fans with unrivaled access to new and exclusive Persepolis content.

While Iranian teams are deprived of domestic broadcast revenue, they try to overcome their financial problems through other possible ways. Managers of Persepolis claim that launching the official app is financially a significant one for the club and can increase their income.

Persepolis, who sit top of the Iran Professional League, are going to win the league for the fourth successive time.