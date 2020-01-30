Iran’s Taremi Linked with Bordeaux

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Ligue 1 side Bordeaux is in negotiations with Portuguese team Rio Ave about the possibility of signing 27-year-old Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi.

Rio Ave is looking for €5m in order to sell a player under contract with them until 2021, but a deal could be closed for a €3m fee instead.

The only problem at the moment is that Les Girondins are not the only side interested, with Sporting Portugal having also positioned themselves.

Taremi, who joined Rio Ave in July 2019 from Qatari club Al-Gharafa on a two-year contract, has scored nine goals in 21 games for the Portuguese team this season.