(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) General Assembly will be held on March 15.

The federation is currently heading by Heydar Baharvand.

Baharvand was appointed as the federation’s acting president on Dec. 30 following Mehdi Taj’s resignation due to his heart problems.

The federation had already announced that the General Assembly will be held on May 7.