IPL: Shahr Khodro held by struggling Shahin Bushehr

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team played out a goalless draw against rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr on Friday.

The host reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute after Hossein Maleki received his second yellow card but Shahr Khodro failed to score until the end of the match.

Shahr Khodro could move up to third place in Iran Professional League with a win but stayed in sixth place with 29 points, five points behind leader Persepolis.

Foolad and Esteghlal match, scheduled for Friday, had been previously canceled for Esteghlal match against Kuwait SC which will be held on Tuesday.