Algerian Okacha Hamzaoui linked with Tractor [Report]

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Tractor.

The 29-year-player has joined Tractor in Turkey’s training camp.

Hamzaoui started his playing career at IRB Sougueur in 2008 and has also played in Algerian teams USM Bel-Abbès, JS Saoura, USM Alger and MO Béjaïa and Portuguese team Nacional.

In 2015, Hamzaoui was a member of the Algeria military national football team that won the gold medal at the 2015 Military World Games.

Tractor, who sits third in Iran Professional League, is going to win the title for the first time.