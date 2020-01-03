Esteghlal name Farhad Majidi as Stramaccioni replacement

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team have turned to Farhad Majidi to salvage their season after the departure of Andrea Stramaccioni.

The Italian coach left Tehran in early December after Esteghlal failed to transfer his salary over the U.S. sanctions.

The Italian coach later received part of his unpaid salary after the representative of an Iranian bank gave him a check at Iran’s Embassy in Rome, but he didn’t return to Tehran and wasted the time.

On Thursday, Esteghlal announced that they’ve ended their relationship with Stramaccioni after six months and have chosen Majidi as the new head coach of the club after hours of negotiations.

Under stewardship of Stramaccioni, Esteghlal had moved up top of the table after about four years but the team have earned four points from the past three matches, leaving them in the fifth place.

Esteghlal have a busy schedule in the coming months since the Blues have to play in AFC Champions League play-offs as well as Hazfi Cup and Iran league.

Majidi will be assisted by ex-Esteghlal midfielder Majid Namjoo Motlagh and a Spanish coach in Esteghlal.

The 43-year-old coach, who was appointed as replacement of Winfried Schaefer last season, has penned an 18-month deal with the Blues.