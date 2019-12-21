Mehdi Taj meets QFA president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – DOHA, President of Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, and President of Qatar Football Association (QFA) Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani held a meeting in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Taj has traveled to Doha to attend the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final match between European champion Liverpool and Brazil’s Flamengo.

Two parties emphasized on mutual cooperation to further develop the sport in both countries.

Taj and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa also discussed about the bilateral cooperation for the 2020 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.